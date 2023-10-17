News you can trust since 1931
By James Heneghan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:31 BST
Ali Koiki in action against Luton on Tuesday.Ali Koiki in action against Luton on Tuesday.
Ali Koiki and Aaron McGowan were among several senior players to feature for a Northampton Town development XI as they scored a last-minute winner to beat Luton Town 3-2 at Hitchin Town Football Club on Tuesday.

The game was split in to three 30-minute sections with Hatters new boy Andros Townsend opening the scoring for Luton in the 28th minute, a free-kick finding the back of the net via the crossbar.

The second period was goalless but Cobblers equalised in the 68th minute thanks to a Jamari Hart finish, and they then moved ahead 10 minutes later. Northampton were pegged back by Oli Lynch late on, but they responded instantly to take the spoils with teenage striker Neo Dobson securing an 89th minute victory.

Among those included in the Cobblers side were Max Thompson, Peter Abimbola, Neo Dobson, Jamari Hart, Ryan Haynes, Ali Koiki, Harvey Lintott, Aaron McGowan, Josh Rayfield, Jacob Scott, Josh Tomlinson and Reuben Wyatt, and they come up against a Hatters team that included recent signing Andros Townsend.

