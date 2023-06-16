News you can trust since 1931
Koiki and King given deadline by Cobblers to sign or reject new deals

‘If they’re happy to go elsewhere, then we have to accept that.’
By James Heneghan
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST

Ali Koiki has less than a week to either accept or reject the contract deal that was offered to him by the Cobblers last month.

The 23-year-old left-back, who’s made 74 appearances in two years at the club, was one of three out-of-contract players who were offered new deals to stay at Sixfields after Town’s promotion to League One.

Centre-back Max Dyche has since agreed a new two-year contract and goalkeeper Tom King is currently away on international duty with Wales, while Koiki remains undecided. He has been linked with Wycombe, Aberdeen and St Mirren in recent weeks, but Portsmouth’s apparent interest appears to have ended.

Ali KoikiAli Koiki
Ali Koiki
With natural left-back Patrick Brough confirmed as Town’s first summer signing earlier this week, Jon Brady will not push the boat out to keep Koiki and he wants an answer sooner rather than later so he can focus on recruitment.

"Tom is away on international duty at the moment and Ali has within a week to make his decision,” said the Cobblers boss. "We are just waiting on that at the moment.

"I would rather they go and explore their options and if they really want to be here, we’ll receive them with open arms and that’s the way I want it to be.

“If they’re happy to go elsewhere, then we have to accept that, but I think it’ll probably be towards the end of next week when we’ll have an answer for everyone.”

