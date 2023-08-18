Kioso 'has so much respect' for Cobblers and Brady - but is desperate for Sixfields victory

Peterborough United defender Peter Kioso says he has ‘so much respect’ for Northampton and manager Jon Brady ahead of his return to Sixfields this weekend – but he’s as desperate as anyone to taste derby day success.

The 24-year-old right-back, who scored three goals in 21 appearances for the Cobblers in 2021, has started all four games for Posh since joining the club on loan from Rotherham earlier in the summer.

Kioso impressed during his few months at Sixfields, when he was on loan from Luton Town, and returns for the first time since departing this weekend.

Peter Kioso in action for Northampton during the Sky Bet League One match between Cobblers and Ipswich Town at Sixfields in 2021. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be the first time I’ve been back since my loan,” he said. “It’s a good place to be fair. I have so much respect for the team, the club and the gaffer as well but I still need to remember the rivalry.

“I’m going to go into it treating it like a derby but I will still remember that I have to hold them in high respect because they gave me an opportunity when I needed it as a young player.

“I’ll still be giving 100 percent. These are the games you love. Every game is a rivalry game in my eyes but most fans look out for games like these and knowing that makes it more exciting for me. It’s about making those challenges and making it a feisty game.”

Kioso enjoyed a spell on loan with MK Dons after leaving Northampton before he made the permanent move to Rotherham 12 months ago.

He added: “Everywhere I’ve been, from Luton to Northampton, MK, Bolton, Rotherham and here, I’ve always tried to give 100 percent and tried to show the fans that no matter what, even if I might not be having the best of game, I’m still going to work as hard as possible.