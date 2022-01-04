Kion Etete reportedly set to be recalled by Tottenham and sent back out on loan to League One club

Kion Etete.

Young striker Kion Etete is set to be recalled by Tottenham Hotspur and sent back out on loan to a club in League One, according to reports.

TalkSPORT's Alex Crook and Cheltenham Town writer Jon Palmer are both reporting that Etete is to join Michael Duff's Robins for the rest of the season.

If true, that would be a significant blow to Jon Brady given Etete's form this season. The 20-year-old has been integral to Northampton's rise up the League Two table in recent months.

He's scored six goals in all competitions and started nine league games in a row across October and November before suffering a hamstring injury against Leyton Orient, which continues to keep him sidelined.

However, when he does return, it seems likely to be with Cheltenham in League One.