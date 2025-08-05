Kion Etete joins League One club on loan from Cardiff City

By James Heneghan
Published 5th Aug 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 10:15 BST
Kion Eteteplaceholder image
Kion Etete
Kion Etete will again be playing League One football this season after joining Rotherham on loan from relegated Cardiff City.

The 23-year-old, who rose to prominence during a highly impressive loan spell at Sixfields in 2021, joined the Bluebirds from Tottenham in August 2022 and has scored six goals in 56 league appearances.

Etete’s last few seasons have been ruined by fitness issues and he endured a particularly rough time of it on loan at Bolton last year, giving away a decisive penalty on debut before injury limited him to just 75 minutes in total across five substitute appearances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We think we'll get a tune out of him,” said Millers boss Matt Hamshaw. "We need to get crosses into the box for him. These are things we'll work on. He's a proper Rotherham United centre-forward, in my opinion. He'll give his all.”

Etete came on as a late substitute in Saturday’s opening day win over Port Vale.

Related topics:Cardiff CityLeague OneRotherhamBoltonTottenhamSixfieldsRotherham United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice