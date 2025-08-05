Kion Etete

Kion Etete will again be playing League One football this season after joining Rotherham on loan from relegated Cardiff City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old, who rose to prominence during a highly impressive loan spell at Sixfields in 2021, joined the Bluebirds from Tottenham in August 2022 and has scored six goals in 56 league appearances.

Etete’s last few seasons have been ruined by fitness issues and he endured a particularly rough time of it on loan at Bolton last year, giving away a decisive penalty on debut before injury limited him to just 75 minutes in total across five substitute appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think we'll get a tune out of him,” said Millers boss Matt Hamshaw. "We need to get crosses into the box for him. These are things we'll work on. He's a proper Rotherham United centre-forward, in my opinion. He'll give his all.”

Etete came on as a late substitute in Saturday’s opening day win over Port Vale.