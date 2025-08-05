Kion Etete joins League One club on loan from Cardiff City
The 23-year-old, who rose to prominence during a highly impressive loan spell at Sixfields in 2021, joined the Bluebirds from Tottenham in August 2022 and has scored six goals in 56 league appearances.
Etete’s last few seasons have been ruined by fitness issues and he endured a particularly rough time of it on loan at Bolton last year, giving away a decisive penalty on debut before injury limited him to just 75 minutes in total across five substitute appearances.
“We think we'll get a tune out of him,” said Millers boss Matt Hamshaw. "We need to get crosses into the box for him. These are things we'll work on. He's a proper Rotherham United centre-forward, in my opinion. He'll give his all.”
Etete came on as a late substitute in Saturday’s opening day win over Port Vale.
