King wants to 'prove people wrong' as he stakes his claim to be Brady's number one

Tom King will have an opportunity to stake his claim to be Jon Brady’s number one choice between the posts over the next few weeks.

The 27-year-old was Town’s first signing in January and initially came in to cover Lee Burge, who faces several weeks out with a calf injury, but he has the experience and motivation to keep hold of the gloves for the rest of the season.

"It’s up to Tom through his performances to make a case for himself and that’s what we said to him when he first came in,” said Brady. "He’s only had one game so far but he’s been in the building for a while now and he’s trained really well, as has Jonny Maxted.

"He felt hard done by at his previous club so his motivation is to prove not only to himself but to a lot of other people that he can do it.

"He’s got a second chance with us and I know he is highly motivated to prove people wrong and we are really pleased to have him and he did well in his first game.”

Brady was quick to act following Burge’s injury at Salford recently, and King’s experience made him an attractive proposition.

"He’s had plenty of experience at this level and he’s played in teams who have been at the top of the table and that’s important to us,” added Brady.

"We are up there at the moment and he knows what those pressures are about so we think he can really help us for the rest of the season.”

Brady remains hard at work in his attempts to bring in further players before Tuesday’s deadline, but he will not do so at the risk of the current squad.

He continued: "I've got to consider the future because I'm not after quick, easy success. That's the biggest thing for me. We have to build something sustainable and we have to build it over time.

"The chairman has been so supportive and the club have been so supportive for us and go out and be competitive in the transfer market.