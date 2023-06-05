Young striker Kieron Bowie is reportedly attracting growing interest from clubs in League One after his rumoured move to Scottish side St Mirren fell through.

The 20-year-old Scot scored five times in 40 games during a successful season-long loan stint at Sixfields in 2022/23, and Cobblers manager Jon Brady has previously confirmed that the club would be interested in bringing him back following their promotion to League One, but they face strong competition.

According to the Daily Record, SPL outfit St Mirren are keen on a striker this summer and now want 21-year-old former Crystal Palace striker Robert Street after being forced to pull their move to sign Bowie. A deal was all-but agreed for the Fulham youngster but he is now set to stay in England because of red tape.

"Bowie, despite coming through the ranks at Raith Rovers, can’t move back to Scotland in the short-term because it would impact his homegrown status with Fulham,” according to the Daily Record. “So the frontman is expected to remain in England, where there is growing interest from League One.”