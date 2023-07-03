Kieron Bowie returns to Cobblers after joining on loan from Premier League Fulham

Kieron Bowie will be back at Sixfields for the 2023/24 League One season after rejoining the Cobblers on a year-long loan from Fulham.

The 20-year-old striker initially joined Northampton from the Premier League outfit last summer and subsequently played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion from League Two, scoring five goals and making 40 appearances across all competitions.

Manager Jon Brady made no secret of his desire to re-sign Bowie for League One once promotion was confirmed, stating in May that the club would be ‘hugely interested’ in taking him back, and he has his wish with the 6ft 3in Scot linking up with Town at their training camp base in St Andrews this week. He becomes the club’s second signing this summer following Patrick Brough’s arrival last month.

Kieron Bowie is already in Scotland with his Cobblers team-mates

Bowie started his career at Raith Rovers and after scoring ten goals in 28 starts and 12 substitute appearances as a 16 and 17 year old, he completed a six-figure move to Fulham in 2019.

He scored 15 goals in 20 games as Fulham clinched the Under-18 Premier League South title in 2021 and then, still a teenager, he was part of the squad that won the Under-23 Premier League 2 title in May 2022, scoring five goals in 19 games.