Kidderminster Harriers 2 Northampton Town 2: As it happened

Cobblers play their penultimate pre-season friendly against National League club Kidderminster Harriers this evening (Tuesday, 7pm kick-off).
By James Heneghan
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 20:51 BST
Aggborough Stadium, home of Kidderminster HarriersAggborough Stadium, home of Kidderminster Harriers
Keep up to date with events at Aggborough Stadium through our live blog here...

Kidderminster v Cobblers LIVE

Show new updates
20:54 BSTUpdated 20:55 BST

Game of two halves. Cobblers excellent in the first, disjointed in the second. One more to go and then the real stuff starts. We’ll have reaction shortly...

20:52 BST

FULL-TIME

Kidderminster 2-2 Cobblers

20:44 BST

83’

Spoke too soon! Pinnock and Appere have just come off for Reuben Wyatt and Jacob Scott.

20:42 BSTUpdated 20:43 BST

80’

Cobblers are looking leggy. Somewhat understandable when you consider a few players out there haven’t had many minutes whilst others have had quite a lot in a short space of time. Sherring, Pinnock, Hoskins and Appere look set to play the full 90 tonight.

20:37 BST

75’ GOAL KIDDERMINSTER!

Kiddy are level. Well-worked down the right before Ashley Hemmings hammers home via a deflection.

20:25 BSTUpdated 20:31 BST

65’ GOAL KIDDERMINSTER!

The hosts pull one back through Pearce. Towering header from a corner and it was coming. Cobblers not had the same control since all the changes. 1-2.

20:25 BSTUpdated 20:28 BST

64’

Another opening for Kiddy but Town’s triailist goalkeeper makes a good save to deny Zak Brown.

20:20 BST

60’

Ben Fox replaces Shaun McWilliams

20:20 BST

59’

Best chance of the game for Kidderminster and they should have halved the deficit but Morgan-Smith heads wide at the far post.

20:18 BSTUpdated 20:19 BST

57’

All a bit more disjointed this half, understandably after the changes. Very little in the way of goalmouth action.

