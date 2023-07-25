Kidderminster Harriers 2 Northampton Town 2: As it happened
Keep up to date with events at Aggborough Stadium through our live blog here...
Kidderminster v Cobblers LIVE
Game of two halves. Cobblers excellent in the first, disjointed in the second. One more to go and then the real stuff starts. We’ll have reaction shortly...
FULL-TIME
Kidderminster 2-2 Cobblers
83’
Spoke too soon! Pinnock and Appere have just come off for Reuben Wyatt and Jacob Scott.
80’
Cobblers are looking leggy. Somewhat understandable when you consider a few players out there haven’t had many minutes whilst others have had quite a lot in a short space of time. Sherring, Pinnock, Hoskins and Appere look set to play the full 90 tonight.
75’ GOAL KIDDERMINSTER!
Kiddy are level. Well-worked down the right before Ashley Hemmings hammers home via a deflection.
65’ GOAL KIDDERMINSTER!
The hosts pull one back through Pearce. Towering header from a corner and it was coming. Cobblers not had the same control since all the changes. 1-2.
64’
Another opening for Kiddy but Town’s triailist goalkeeper makes a good save to deny Zak Brown.
60’
Ben Fox replaces Shaun McWilliams
59’
Best chance of the game for Kidderminster and they should have halved the deficit but Morgan-Smith heads wide at the far post.
57’
All a bit more disjointed this half, understandably after the changes. Very little in the way of goalmouth action.