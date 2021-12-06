Kick-off change for Colchester's visit to Sixfields

Northampton's Sky Bet League Two game with Colchester United at Sixfields in February will kick-off at the slightly earlier time of 2pm.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Cobblers and Saints will continue to work together to limit direct kick off clashes whenever possible this season, with both clubs moving kick-off times on occasions for the benefit of local residents and supporters attending matches at either Sixfields or Franklin's Gardens.