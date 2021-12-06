Kick-off change for Colchester's visit to Sixfields
League Two fixture has been moved forward
Monday, 6th December 2021, 2:14 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 2:16 pm
Northampton's Sky Bet League Two game with Colchester United at Sixfields in February will kick-off at the slightly earlier time of 2pm.
The switch has been made to avoid a direct clash with a Northampton Saints home fixture.
Cobblers and Saints will continue to work together to limit direct kick off clashes whenever possible this season, with both clubs moving kick-off times on occasions for the benefit of local residents and supporters attending matches at either Sixfields or Franklin's Gardens.