Kick-off change for Colchester's visit to Sixfields

League Two fixture has been moved forward

By James Heneghan
Monday, 6th December 2021, 2:14 pm
Updated Monday, 6th December 2021, 2:16 pm
Sixfields.

Northampton's Sky Bet League Two game with Colchester United at Sixfields in February will kick-off at the slightly earlier time of 2pm.

The switch has been made to avoid a direct clash with a Northampton Saints home fixture.

Cobblers and Saints will continue to work together to limit direct kick off clashes whenever possible this season, with both clubs moving kick-off times on occasions for the benefit of local residents and supporters attending matches at either Sixfields or Franklin's Gardens.

