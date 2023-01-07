This goal from Josh Eppiah was ruled out for offside - but TV replays suggested he was on.

Jon Brady described it as ‘heartbreaking’ to have a perfectly good equaliser ruled out for offside during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Salford City.

Town trailed at the break after a poor first-half performance but they dominated in the second and would have come away with at least a point had any of three big decisions gone in their favour.

Elliot Watt’s poor challenge on Josh Eppiah went unpunished before Eppiah himself saw a goal ruled out for offside but television replays suggest he was marginally on. A strong shout for a penalty in stoppage-time also fell on deaf ears.

"We have Josh’s goal which I feel should have been a goal because he looks onside,” said Brady. “Then we have the penalty decision where Fox’s shot is going towards goal and the ball hits an arm. It’s a legitimate handball and the Sky cameras back that up.

"The nasty tackle on Josh isn’t even awarded as a free-kick. The people on Sky thought it was a red card. The disappointing thing from us is giving away two cheap goals and that’s our fault and we shouldn’t do that.