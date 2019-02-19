Key quartet closing in on first team return for Cobblers

The Cobblers could be boosted by the return of four key players from injury for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two trip to Stevenage.

Shay Facey and Jordan Turnbull are all back in training after missing last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Crawley Town due to niggles, while Sam Foley is also close to a return having recovered from a back spasm that has kept him sidelined since the 3-0 win over Carlisle United on January 12.

Loan striker Marvin Sordell, who has been suffering with a knee strain, is also knocking on the door of a first team comeback having to date played just once since his deadline day loan signing from Burton Albion.

“We are getting back to a competitive squad,” said Cobblers boss Keith Curle, talking ahead of training on Tuesday afternoon.

“Sam Foley is back and field based in his training, Shay Facey is also field based in his training now, and Jordan Turnbull is back on the pitch as well.

“It was touch and go as to whether or not he was going to make it on Saturday, but unfortunately he just failed a fitness test.

“Marvin Sordell will today finish his course of injections, he is having his third of three, so we will leave that to settle down for 24 hours, 48 hours, and he may be available this weekend.

“So to have four players added to the squad for Saturday would be excellent news for the squad and excellent news for the changing room, because they are starting to thrive on competition.”

One player who will still be missing though is George Cox.

The left-back, signed on loan from Brighton in January, hasn’t played since damaging ankle ligaments in Town’s 3-2 defeat at Cambridge on January 19.

The youngster has stayed in and around the Town squad rather than go back to his parent club, but Curle admits he still has a long way to go before he will be playing again.

“We are waiting for the update, as George had to go and see specialist to find out whether it is going to be a course of injections and rehabilitation, or whether he is going to have to need an operation,” said the Cobblers boss.

“The pleasing thing with George is that has still been up here and been involved with the players, because he wants to be a part of it, and that is massive for a loan player.

“He hasn’t just come here and played a game and then gone back, he still wants to be involved and still sees himself playing and performing for the football club as soon as he is fit.”