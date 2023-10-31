Key players on the way back for Cobblers as Brady predicts turnaround in fortunes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Brady is expecting to have some of his key players back from injury over the next week or two.

Louis Appéré, Jon Guthrie and Jack Sowerby could all return either for Tuesday’s league fixture against Derby County or the visit of Barrow in the FA Cup at the weekend, while Kieron Bowie will miss both games through suspension. Danny Hylton, Tyler Magloire and Max Dyche remain more long-term absentees and the extent of Ben Fox’s injury is unknown.

"Not many teams have got eight players out,” said Brady. “We're having to adjust that front line and we're trying to find a way and it's quite tough.

Jon Guthrie

"But hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, we'll have three or four players back and that will really help us, especially offensively. Louis and Jack will be back imminently and Jon Guthrie is close to returning as well.

"We need our best players. I saw Eddie Howe moan the other day about injuries. He's got the squad he's got and he only had three out but he's unhappy when he draws against West Ham.

"We've got eight out and I'm trying to adjust. I think that's difficult for anyone but there was a lot of that today (against Bristol Rovers) which was really good. But we have to defend our box better because we can't be allowing the cheap goals we're giving away.”

Bowie is banned for the next two games after he was sent off against Leyton Orient.

Brady added: "Kieron's out suspended and that's frustrating because a bit of ill-discipline has cost us. It would have been nice to put him on through the middle but we're going through a tough period at the moment.