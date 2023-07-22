Key men return to action as Cobblers claim pre-season win at Brackley Town

Shaun McWilliams in action for the Cobblers at Brackley Town (Picture: Pete Norton)

A goal in each half from trialists Hayden Lindley and Khanya Leshabela either side of a Gareth Dean reply secured the victory on what was a largely positive day for manager Jon Brady two weeks ahead of the start of the Sky Bet League One campaign.

The match saw the return to playing action of key men Jon Guthrie, Ben Fox and Aaron McGowan, while Manny Monthé made his first appearance in a Cobblers shirt, the imposing central defender playing for 70 minutes.

Guthrie replaced Monthe, with McGowan and Fox coming on for the final 15 – the latter for his first minutes since he was injured on February 14.

One down side for the Cobblers was a missed penalty from Louis Appere with what proved to the be the last kick of the game, but by then the result was secured.

Town named a strong team, with Monthé lining up on the left of a back three alongside Sam Sherring and Max Dyche.

Peter Abimbola and Patrick Brough started as wing-backs, with Will Hondermarck, Shaun McWilliams and Mitch Pinnock the midfield three in behind Sam Hoskins and Kieron Bowie.

Brackley line up in the same formation and the sides cancelled each other out for most of the first half, which was played in driving rain.

On a superb playing surface, Town enjoyed plenty of possession but couldn't make any attacking headway.

It was the 25th minute before there was a serious effort on goal, Brackley central defender Alex Gudger heading over from a corner, and it was 10 later that the Cobblers threatened for the first time, Brough's teasing left wing cross just too far in front of Hoskins at the far post.

Just as it looked like the half would end goalless, the Cobblers popped up with a goal out of the blue from 'Tralist E' - who was Hayden Lindley.

The former Aston Villa man, who had replaced Hindermarck on the half-hour mark picked up the ball 30 yards from goal, played a neat one-two with Abimbola on the edge of the area and then slotted the ball in to bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Town made four changes at the break, and the team hadn't settled when Brackley equalised on 50 minutes.

It was sloppy defending from the Cobblers, as a free-kick was sent to the far post where Gareth Dean was left unattended to head home and make it 1-1.

Lee Burge had been a spectator throughout the first half, but was called into action again moments later, tipping a rising Tommy O'Sullivan shot over the bar.

The Cobblers settled again though, and regained the lead on 62 minutes, trialist Khanya Leshabela receiving the ball on the left edge of the penalty area, cutting inside and sending a low shot inside the near post.

With all the changes being made by both sides, the game opened up in the closing stages, with Burge saving well from Tom McHale after the Brackley man had jinked his way into the penalty area and home stopper Danny Lewis blocking a low shot from Louis Appere.

Lewis also saved well from Josh Harrop as the Cobblers strived to wrap up the win, and they had the chance to extend their lead right at the end, but Appere's penalty was well saved low to his left by Lewis.