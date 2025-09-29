Cameron McGeehan and Kevin Nolan

Cameron McGeehan says he only recently sought advice from Kevin Nolan on how to score more goals from the back post – before doing exactly that against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has always had a happy knack for popping up with goals from midfield, and he was at it again on Saturday, scoring his second of the campaign when converting Dean Campbell’s deep cross to give Cobblers the lead 20 minutes from full-time.

"It’s something we work on a lot – trying to get crosses into the back stick,” explained McGeehan. “It’s actually something I spoke to the manager about a couple of weeks ago. I asked him, how can I get more goals from the back post?

"We looked at my runs and he basically told me to get across my man more and that’s what I tried to do today and it was great feeling to stick it into the net. There was just enough power on it to beat the goalkeeper.

"It’s something we work on and sometimes you hang out and it goes over your head. It’s all about getting in front of your man and timing it right and fortunately it worked out for us today.”

Some of the credit for McGeehan’s goal must go to goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons, who instigated the attack with a wonderful 80-yard pass to Joe Wormleighton.

"Ross is a scratch golfer and his delivery with the ball is amazing,” McGeehan added. “He just has a knack for it and the way he pings the ball is top end. We see it all the time in training and it really helped us today, especially with the wind in the second half, because we could switch the play and get up the pitch.

"Burgey is obviously a big miss because he’s been great for us this season, but Ross stepped up and he was really solid and made some good saves and kept another clean sheet.”