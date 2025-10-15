Kevin Nolan's reaction to FA Cup first round draw as Northampton head to Oldham Athletic
Town, who have not been past the first round in six years, will make the 300-mile round trip to face the League Two Latics at the start of next month. Managed by Micky Mellon, Oldham won the National League play-off final last season and currently sit 15th in their first year back in the EFL.
Nolan has previously spoken of fondness for the FA Cup and he intends to take the competition seriously and therefore field a strong side at Boundary Park.
Asked about Monday’s draw, he said: "Kelvin (Thomas) isn’t going to be happy because I’ll be asking for another overnighter! But I always like home draws in the FA Cup because I think it's a brilliant competition, but it’s still going to be a great occasion.
"It’s up to us to go there and give it our best shot because I want to get into the next round, there’s no doubt about that. This club haven’t been passed the first round since 2019, which is a long time, but I want to be competitive in every game and every competition and we have the squad to do that.
"I go into every game wanting to win. It’s probably not the kindest tie for us because Oldham are doing well, but hopefully they rest a few on that Saturday and give us an easier ride! But they’ve done fantastically well to get back into the Football League.
"They had a great day out at Wembley so we know it’ll be a tough one but we just add it to the list and we look forward to it and we’ll enjoy it.”