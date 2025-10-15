Kevin Nolan's reaction to FA Cup first round draw as Northampton head to Oldham Athletic

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan admitted the FA Cup first round draw could have been kinder to Cobblers after they were handed an away tie at Oldham Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town, who have not been past the first round in six years, will make the 300-mile round trip to face the League Two Latics at the start of next month. Managed by Micky Mellon, Oldham won the National League play-off final last season and currently sit 15th in their first year back in the EFL.

Nolan has previously spoken of fondness for the FA Cup and he intends to take the competition seriously and therefore field a strong side at Boundary Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Monday’s draw, he said: "Kelvin (Thomas) isn’t going to be happy because I’ll be asking for another overnighter! But I always like home draws in the FA Cup because I think it's a brilliant competition, but it’s still going to be a great occasion.

"It’s up to us to go there and give it our best shot because I want to get into the next round, there’s no doubt about that. This club haven’t been passed the first round since 2019, which is a long time, but I want to be competitive in every game and every competition and we have the squad to do that.

"I go into every game wanting to win. It’s probably not the kindest tie for us because Oldham are doing well, but hopefully they rest a few on that Saturday and give us an easier ride! But they’ve done fantastically well to get back into the Football League.

"They had a great day out at Wembley so we know it’ll be a tough one but we just add it to the list and we look forward to it and we’ll enjoy it.”