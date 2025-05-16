Sixfields

Northampton will play West Ham United Under-21s in a pre-season fixture, the first that’s been announced to be held at Sixfields.

The game will take place on Tuesday July 22nd with a 7pm kick-off. It’s the third pre-season friendly to be confirmed so far after behind-closed-doors games against Cambridge United (July 8th) and Norwich City (July 12th) were announced earlier this week.

The club will confirm ticket details for the game and announce details of other pre-season fixtures in due course.