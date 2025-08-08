Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan admits he is ‘worried’ about the future of English football and says the current situation is ‘unsustainable’ after another summer of wild spending.

Huge amounts of money have been spent across all three EFL leagues as inflation, wages and fees all continue to climb. Cobblers have one of the lowest budgets in League One and yet the club lost over £2million in the last financial year just to standstill. Nolan is concerned that less well-run clubs could be in jeopardy as they try to compete in the transfer market.

Both Macclesfield, who were wound up in the High Court in 2020 over debts totalling more than £500,000, and Bury have been expelled from their respective leagues over the last few seasons, and now crisis-hit clubs Morecambe and Sheffield Wednesday are facing uncertain futures.

Nolan believes the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) currently in place in the Premier League will have to be filtered down throughout the EFL. The rules aim to prevent overspending by restricting the amount of losses a club can incur over a three-year period.

"It can't be sustained so that's the big question – how do we sustain it? I've had some really good discussions with Kelvin (Thomas) over this and it's why I took the job here,” Nolan explained on BBC Radio Northampton. “I've been at clubs where you start throwing money at it and you start getting silly with contracts and if it doesn't work, you put that club in jeopardy and in trouble.

"This is a fantastically run football club and that's why I wanted to be part of Northampton Town and why I wanted to work with someone of Kelvin's experience because he's been in the game for so long. It's great for me and my learning to have that and also have Colin Calderwood with me, but I am genuinely worried about the sustainability of the game because there's a lot of money going out of clubs at the minute.

"I don't want to see what's happening to Morecambe happen at other clubs. It happened to Macclesfield and it happened to Bury. We don't want a club going out of business every three or four years. You have PSR in the Premier League and it's now in the Championship and I think it'll have to filter down the leagues because the current situation isn't sustainable over a long period of time.”