Kevin Nolan will treat crucial Bristol Rovers clash like any other game

Kevin Nolan remains determined to make Sixfields a ‘fortress’ ahead of two pivotal home games in the space of four days.

Nolan spoke about the importance of home form before Saturday’s defeat to Wrexham and he continues to believe it will be vital to Town’s chances of success this season. His team host 18th-placed Bristol Rovers this weekend before out-of-form Barnsley visit on Tuesday.

Nolan said: "I want to start building momentum at home and I'm keen to make it a fortress. I want to make it a tough place for teams to come. We made it tough for Huddersfield and I thought we made it tough for Wrexham and I want every team who comes to Sixfields to feel like they've been in a game and they've had to earn it.

"I'm hoping there won't be too many teams who are walking away with smiles on their faces but it's up to us to build that momentum and have belief that this is our home and we're going to make it difficult for any team.”

Two of Northampton’s next three fixtures are against teams just above them in the League One table, however Nolan does not want to place extra pressure on any particular game.

He added: "We matched Huddersfield and we matched Wycombe and I thought we matched Wrexham for most of the game but now we have a game against a team around us and if we can beat them we will go above them.

"We've got to look at those teams above us and try and get closer and go above them and that's the ultimate goal, but I don't attach any extra significance to these games. It's just the next game that we focus on and it's another three points. You don't get extra points for playing teams around you in the table.

"People love to talk it up and talk about six-pointers but hopefully the lads will go into the game with a relaxed attitude and with clear minds and they'll be ready for the challenge.”