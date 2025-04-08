Kevin Nolan wants to stay at Cobblers for 'long time' and give 'incredible' fans more success after Posh win

Kevin Nolan

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan says he hopes to be at the club for a long time to come after sharing some joyous scenes with Town’s ‘incredible’ fans on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players, staff and over 1,600 euphoric supporters celebrated long after the full-time whistle following a thumping 4-0 victory against Peterborough United at London Road on Saturday.

"The fans were absolutely incredible,” said Nolan. “I got a few shouts that weren't very nice after the game on Tuesday but it's always a good feeling when they're asking for a wave from you and it's great to see them going home all jubilant and happy and hopefully they can enjoy their weekends now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To have 1,600 backing you is fantastic and they'll be going back up the road with big smiles and that's what we're here for. I just want everyone to enjoy it because these moments are what it's all about and they don’t come around very often.

"The lads will get a well-earned rest with a couple of days off and I'll enjoy it with my family and friends back in Nottingham. Maybe I’m going soft but you have to enjoy these moments. We’ll be ready to work again when we come back in.”

Nolan has taken 25 points from his 20 games in charge since taking charge just before Christmas, which equates to 58 points if stretched across a whole season, but he hopes he’s only just getting started.

"I'm here and hopefully I'll be here for a long time and keep building this club,” he added. “There's a lot of work going on off the pitch and I want to be here to make us better on the pitch and hopefully we're seeing that bit by bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been a bit of inconsistency at times and that's something we have to change, but we know that and I'm really delighted with the reaction to what happened against Rotherham on Tuesday and how the lads went about it. The performance matched the result. I've been saying to the lads that there'll be a time where we score three or four and fortunately that was today.”