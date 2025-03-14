Kevin Nolan vows to 'give it a right good go' as Cobblers prepare for ultimate test against champions-elect Birmingham City

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan says Cobblers will ‘give it a right good go’ when they take on champions-elect Birmingham City at Sixfields on Saturday.

The table-topping Blues will almost certainly be heading straight back to the Championship after moving 14 points clear at the summit following victory over Stevenage in midweek. They have lost only three games all season, conceding just 23 goals in the process – seven fewer than any other side.

"You have to relish these games,” said Nolan. “They’re in a fantastic position. I know Chris Davies and he’s done really well. He worked under Brendan (Rodgers) and Ange (Postecoglou), two very experienced managers, and he’s now starting his own path at a fantastic football club.

"I’m rooting for him and I’m pleased he’s taken his opportunity there, but they are coming to Sixfields on Saturday and I don’t want anyone to enjoy coming to our place. At 5pm I want him to be thinking ‘I don’t want to come here again’ and that’s what we’re hoping for. We’ll be ready for them and we’ll give it a right go.”

Sixfields is expected to be close to sold out for Birmingham’s visit, with Nolan adding: "The fans have been brilliant and we’ll need them again. To have 1,200 at Orient was fantastic and it really helps you to have them behind you. I just ask them to continue to stick with the lads because it makes a big difference. I want to thank them because they’re a special lot and they’ve really got behind me and helped me to settle in since I’ve been here.”

Midfielder Cameron McGeehan said: "It’s a game to relish. They have done really well and look to be running away with it at the top of the table but we competed against them at their place and anyone who comes down to Sixfields is in for a game. With the way we're playing and the confidence in the group, we'll take on anyone.

"Every game in this league is tight and every team will win games between now and the end of the season, including the teams at the bottom, so we need to concentrate on ourselves and keep winning games and look to put wins together, which is what we've done.

"We had a massive win at Leyton Orient and that’s taken us closer to our target of not only staying up but catching the teams above us, but we want to build on it.

"It goes Saturday to Saturday for most of the rest of the season and that will help because we can work on stuff during the week. We have a great group of lads and we're all confident and pushing in the same direction so it should be a good end to the season.”