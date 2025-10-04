Kevin Nolan 'very satisfied' after Cobblers show the right attitude in Port Vale draw

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan was ‘very pleased’ with his side’s attitude after they scrapped their way to a 0-0 draw on a horrible day at Port Vale.

A gusting, swirling wind made life extremely difficult for both teams at Vale Park and the game suffered as a result. The first half passed by almost without incident, other than a Cameron McGeehan header, while the second yielded one big chance for either side.

Nesta Guinness-Walker dragged into the side-netting after being left free at the back post and then Ross Fitzsimons produced a superb save in stoppage-time to ensure Cobblers returned home with at least a point.

"I’m very satisfied with a point in the end,” said Nolan. “It could have gone either way and obviously Ross has come up with a splendid save right at the death to keep it at 0-0 but we had opportunities as well.

"I’m very, very pleased and you always have to respect the point away from home. It’s another clean sheet and it shows that all the hard work that the lads have put in over the summer and through the season so far is being rewarded.

"What we didn’t do today was put the ball in the net when we had those moments but I’m very pleased with a point, especially given the weather. The conditions were horrible but that’s another tick in the box for me.

"These are the days, with the swirling wind and a dry pitch, when you look at your squad and you want them to turn up. Can you stand up and handle it? Can you apply yourself right and battle it out? Do you have the right attitude? And I thought the players showed all of that and that’s what pleased me most.”