A ‘very proud’ Kevin Nolan hailed the ‘incredible' response from his players after Saturday’s superb 2-0 win over in-form Bolton Wanderers.

Wanderers arrived at Sixfields having not lost in any competition since the opening day of the season but they were made to pay for two big misses at the start of either half, with Cameron McGeehan and Sam Hoskins scoring twice in the space of three second half minutes.

Cobblers have now won four of their last five games in League One – all with clean sheets – and this win was the ideal response following last weekend’s disappointing display and defeat at Wycombe.

"I’m delighted and I thought we deserved it in the end,” said Nolan. “A lot of our play was very good today. There were some sloppy moments and we did gift them a couple of opportunities. An in-form Bolton side would have taken them but thankfully they didn’t today.

“They have a very good squad and I expect them to be up there come the end of the season, but it was a fabulous performance and result for us and the response from last weekend has been incredible.

"I was delighted with the win on Tuesday and then to follow it up with what we produced today, I’m very proud of the boys. It’s another clean sheet too. Bolton’s chances came from our mistakes and it was a bit heart-in-mouth at times but outside of those couple of moments, I thought we executed our game really well.

"I’m very happy with each and everyone of the lads because they stood up to a tough Bolton side and I’m delighted to get another win at Sixfields. They are another team that I expect to be up there who have come to us and found it really difficult to break us down and beat us, which is very pleasing for me.”