Kevin Nolan insists he is yet to make a decision on who will start the season as his number one goalkeeper.

Lee Burge, who is entering his fourth season at Sixfields, was injured at the time of Nolan’s appointment last December but regained the gloves from Nik Tzanev in March and then started the last 13 games of the season. Tzanev was subsequently released while Burge triggered a contract extension.

However, Nolan made it abundantly clear at the end of last season that he wanted a new goalkeeper to come in and provide a serious challenge to Burge for the number one position, and that man proved to be Ross Fitzsimons, who enjoyed an excellent campaign with Scunthorpe last year. The pair have shared the minutes across pre-season and Nolan must now decide between the two.

"No, I don't know at the moment,” said Nolan when asked if he knows who will start at Wigan on Saturday. “I've been really pleased with both of them in pre-season. They have both shown their capabilities and qualities and it's up to them to keep pushing each other in training.

"I brought Ross in because he had a fantastic season with Scunthorpe and he's someone I have worked with at Notts County so I knew he would be a real good asset to the dressing room. He'll add to us in that respect.

"He's come in to push Burgey and I want Burgey to push Ross and I think they've done that all throughout pre-season. I'm really looking forward to them pushing each other and I've got a bit of a selection headache come next weekend.”

Meanwhile, Nolan has confirmed that Sam Hoskins will wear the armband as Town’s vice-captain while Jon Guthrie remains sidelined. The experienced centre-back has been club captain since 2022 but is currently out for the long-term due to a knee injury, while Aaron McGowan, last season’s second-in-command, left Sixfields earlier this summer after turning down a new deal. "Sam has taken it all pre-season and if he's playing, he'll be the captain,” Nolan confirmed after Saturday’s final pre-season friendly.