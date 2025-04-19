Kevin Nolan to serve touchline ban against Shrewsbury Town game after yellow card at Charlton
Nolan was booked by referee Ollie Yates for confronting the official at half-time of the 2-1 defeat, meaning he will have to watch Monday’s game at Sixfields from the stands.
"It’s not a problem for me,” said Nolan. “I’ll still be as passionate as normal and I can get communication to the lads without any issues. Sixfields has plenty of space – I just hope there won’t be anyone around me because of my language! It is what it is. I didn’t know that rule so it was a stupid yellow.”
Nolan was pleased with many aspects of his team’s play on Friday but now the pressure cranks up a notch as bottom side and already relegated Shrewsbury come to Sixfields on Easter Monday.
"I can't fault the players effort and enthusiasm and the way they played against Charlton,” added Nolan. “We took a very good side to the brink and that’s credit to the boys, but it’s onto the next one now.
"Shrewsbury will come and play with freedom. I've seen it before when teams have been relegated because they are no longer in that situation where they need to get a result. Michael (Appleton) will have them well drilled and they're coming off two fantastic results away from home. It's up to us to force the game and make sure we get on top of it.”
