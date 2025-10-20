Sam Hoskins' second penalty was saved by the Doncaster goalkeeper.

Kevin Nolan will consider potentially changing Northampton’s penalty taker in the future should they win two spot-kicks in the same game again following Saturday’s events at Doncaster Rovers.

Cobblers were correctly awarded two penalties in the space of 15 second half minutes at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday. Sam Hoskins, who has been Northampton’s penalty taker for several seasons, clinically dispatched the first but missed the second after going the same way, denied by Donny goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

Hoskins’ overall penalty record is excellent – he’s converted 19 of 23 for Cobblers, a success rate of 82 per cent, which is just above the historical average of 80 per cent. However, designating two different penalty takers for the same game is not uncommon, even if the first one is successful.

Nolan said: "I'm delighted Sam stuck his penalty away but I wasn't so delighted with the second one! It can be a bit of a psychological thing with the goalkeeper when you're taking two penalties in one game.

"That might be something we look at and I'll probably speak to my staff about it. Potentially, if we do get two penalties in a game again, we might have two different takers. But when you’re a goalscorer and you love scoring goals, like Hosk does, you want to take them."

Hoskins himself added: “The goalkeeper went the right way for the first one and it had to be in the corner to beat him to be honest. It was obviously nice to get the winning goal but I thought the performance from everyone all-round today was really good.

"The second penalty would have made the game a lot more comfortable and it was very annoying not to take that opportunity, but things like that can happen and full credit to the lads for digging deep and holding on until the end.

"I thought we definitely deserved to win the game. We wanted to bounce back and get back to the standards we set for ourselves because we all knew last week wasn’t good enough. It's a great feeling to come from behind and win.

"We have to quickly recover now and go to Reading and play well again. It’s another tough one but we should be full of confidence and we’ll go there with a game plan to win. If we play like we did today, we should get a good result.”