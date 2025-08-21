Kevin Nolan to hold talks with refereeing chief over 'dodgy' decisions

Kevin Nolan is not one to hide his emotions on the touchline

Kevin Nolan is planning to hold talks with EFL refereeing chief Mike Jones this week after expressing his frustration over some ‘dodgy’ decisions in the first few weeks of the new season.

The Town manager was particularly unhappy with Ollie Yates’ failure to award his side a second half spot-kick during Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City.

"We know we have to be more ruthless but you also need a bit of luck and sometimes you need the referee to step up and make a decision but he hasn't tonight and that's disappointing,” said Nolan. “I don't like talking about referees but he's got to stand up and give the penalty.

"We all knew it was, they did, we did, everyone in the ground did, so just give it and make the decision. It's handball. Colin (Calderwood) has gone and spoken to them after the game. I can't go in because I get a bit too irate but I'll be speaking to the main man in the next week or so because we've been on the end of some dodgy decisions in the last couple of games.

“But we can't moan about referees because we haven't done our job. It has to be about us and making sure we punish teams when we get the opportunities.”