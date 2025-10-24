Kevin Nolan

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan wants his players to ‘keep proving people wrong’ as they welcome Luton Town to Sixfields this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton are once again underdogs – and by a significant margin – with the bookmakers for Luton’s visit, as they have been for nearly every game so far this season, but Nolan’s men are currently defying pre-season expectations to sit 11th in League One.

"We're sitting mid-table in the league,” said Nolan. “Did anyone think we would be there? Probably not. But I did believe we'd be there? Yes, I did. What we have to do is keep proving people wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really enjoy working with this group of lads because they are a good bunch and it disappoints me when it doesn't work, but I've always seen a positive response and I hope I get that again on Saturday.

"If we can produce a positive performance, I feel we'll get a positive result, but you have to do it week in and week out, it doesn't matter who you play in this division. It's such a competitive league and everyone wants to stay in it. The fact you have nine ex-Premier League teams in the division shows that and every week is a battle. That's why we love it and why we can't wait for 3pm on a Saturday.

"We want to prove someone else wrong and prove another set of supporters wrong. That's what I'm hoping we can do again on Saturday, it doesn't matter if it's Luton or someone else. It’s just the next game and the next game is always the most important one and if we play well, we can get a positive result.”