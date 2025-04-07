Kevin Nolan

Pressing high and aggressively and disrupting Peterborough’s passing game was very much at the forefront of Kevin Nolan’s mind when he and his staff devised the game plan that saw Cobblers completely dismantle Posh in Saturday’s remarkable Nene derby at London Road.

Town have enjoyed success playing an energetic, hard-running style since Nolan’s arrival, especially against possession-based teams, and Posh just couldn’t handle the intensity and relentlessness of the away side’s high press at London Road as Cobblers nicked the ball back time and again, starting as early as the second minute when Cameron McGeehan forced a mistake and had a shot cleared off the line.

Sam Hoskins opened the scoring with an excellent finish on 15 minutes, while Tayo Edun’s red card and the penalty won by Ben Perry were both the result of high turnovers, before Dara Costelloe and Tom Eaves capped off a spectacular 4-0 victory.

"That's what we wanted to do and that’s how we set out," explained Nolan when asked about Town’s incredibly effective pressing. “The players took on the information we gave them in the week and they executed the game plan perfectly.

"We knew there would be moments when Peterborough took the game by the scruff of the neck and played out and we'd have to go into a mid block or a low block, but we dealt with that really well and we snuffed out their opportunities so huge credit has to go to the lads.”

Whilst Cobblers started out in their usual 3-4-3 shape, they dropped into a back four at times with Aaron McGowan going to right-back and Mitch Pinnock playing a hybrid role between midfield and wing-back.

Nolan added: "We started with the shape we've been in but there were times where we knew we'd need to be in a 4-2-3-1 shape and that's what we worked on with the lads during the week.

"We gave them the information and then worked through it on the grass and also in the video room. They took it on board really well and that's what I've said since I've come in – they do take on information really well and I'm pleased with that.

"The bit we haven't done as well is, when we've turned over balls, we haven't punished teams, but we were much better and we punished Peterborough today. When you look back at the Exeter game or the Cambridge game, both could easily have been three or four in the first half and then it's a different game.

"But I'm delighted with the players and how they executed the game plan. I've given them an extra day off so maybe I’m going soft but you have to enjoy these moments, and we will do, but it’s back to work next week and onto the next one.”