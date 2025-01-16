Kevin Nolan still looking to bring his own staff members to Cobblers

Kevin Nolan is currently working alongside Marc Richards and Ian Sampson

Kevin Nolan says he is still planning to add to his backroom team with an additional staff member or two.

The 42-year-old said in his first interview after being named Cobblers boss that he wanted to bring in his own staff to work alongside current coaches Ian Sampson, Marc Richards and James Alger.

That still remains the case but he is in no rush to do so, saying: "I've been really impressed with the squad and the staff that I've come into. They've been brilliant but I'm hoping to add to it in the coming weeks, even if we have to wait.

"It's just a bit of experience to help me and the staff around me. We're working hard at this moment in time and Kelvin (Thomas) and James (Whiting) are working really hard to get that over the line and get it done. I'm hoping in due course we'll see someone appointed to my staff to help me along."

Cobblers will be hoping to build on their victory at Burton Albion when they finally return to action against Lincoln City this weekend after two weeks off.

Nolan said: "A win changes everything as a player or a manager and you have a spring in your step but it's about trying to maintain that and not be complacent.

"We have to stick to what we are and what our principles are and then keep layering on that game by game and I'm hoping we can keep adding whilst staying to our principles.

"We are getting better in possession but I thought there were moments where we were quite poor at keeping the ball (against Burton) and I want to make that easier and better so we can dominate teams.

"But let's not run before we can walk. That's me looking further on. I've been impressed with how much they've taken on in such a short space of time.”