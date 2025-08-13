Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan picked out two individuals for special praise after his side’s excellent performance in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday – Jack Perkins and Joe Wormleighton.

Cobblers were the superior side against Southampton in the first half at Sixfields and had chances to go in front, the best of which fell to Jordan Willis whose first-time shot was blocked by a recovering defender on the goal-line.

Southampton showcased their class with a well-taken goal immediately after the restart but Town kept going all the way until the end in an impressive display, and it was the two young wing-backs that caught Nolan’s attention. Perkins and Wormleighton only lasted until half-time on their EFL debuts at Wigan last weekend but both men were in contention for the man of the match award on Tuesday, which in the end went to Perkins.

"I must mention the two lads who we took off at half-time against Wigan – Worms and Perks,” said Nolan. “They could have gone hiding after that but what they've done is they’ve got their heads down and bounced back and I’m so pleased for them.

"They're really good lads. They were both playing their first EFL game at Wigan so to come in tonight and produce the performances they did is absolutely excellent. I'm delighted for them but I always knew they had the ability and what they have to do now is make that performance their standard going forward. They have to keep pushing themselves and keep getting better.”

There was also praise for goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons after an assured debut between the sticks.

"I'm delighted with Ross,” added Nolan. “He showcased what he's about. I feel I've got two goalkeepers who will push each other and I thought Ross was excellent tonight. I'm pleased for him. He's done his chances no harm but now he needs to keep pushing Burgey and Burgey needs to push Ross and it's great to have that competition.”