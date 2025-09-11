Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan is challenging his players to prove to him just how far they’ve come by giving a much better account of themselves against Blackpool this weekend compared to when they last visited Sixfields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Steve Bruce's Seasiders were dominant 2-0 winners when they rocked up in Northampton towards the end of last season. Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis, both of whom are still at the club, were on target as Town barely laid a glove on their visitors.

But it’s been all change at Cobblers since with 16 in and 16 out over the summer, and Nolan is expecting his new-look squad to give the underperforming Seasiders a much stiffer test at Sixfields on Saturday (12.30pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been delighted with the last few performances but now we want more of the same,” said Nolan. "I'm really excited to see if we can go again on Saturday and if we can go and match a team who came to Sixfields last season and, to be honest, overrun us.

"They were much better than us on the day so it will be important for me to see where my squad is at after the summer and where we're at compared to this fixture last season.

"The challenge to the players is to keep pushing and keep delivering because if they do that, they could become a very good side in League One and a side that teams don't enjoy playing – and that's where we want to be.”

Northampton’s hopes of notching a third straight win will be enhanced if they can continue their excellent recent defensive displays, having not conceded a goal in over 250 minutes of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm delighted with that because it's something I spoke about a lot in pre-season,” Nolan added. “I harped on about it a lot last season as well in terms of, we were in games and then we would give a sloppy goal away.

"That's what I've focused on with this squad – staying in games. If you look back at the last few weeks, we have more than matched every team. We have cut that sloppiness out in the last two and we haven't made it easy for the opposition.

"The lads are really buying into the out of possession stuff and the work we do and that then helps us in possession. Hopefully we can keep improving in possession and out of possession because that would mean we are getting better as a team and as a squad.”