Kevin Nolan sees good and bad from Cobblers in friendly against Norwich City
Matej Jurasek and La’Sean Sealey gave Norwich a two-goal lead in the first half but Northampton’s high press caused their hosts a number of problems throughout – something which particularly pleased Nolan – and one such instance led to Michael Jacobs halving the deficit.
Sam Hoskins, Cameron McGeehan and Jacobs all had chances to level before an unfortunate own goal by Jordan Willis in the final minute condemned Cobblers to defeat in the scorching Norfolk heat at Norwich’s Avant Training Centre.
"There were some really good bits and also some sloppy bits but that's what you expect in pre-season,” said Nolan. “The players are playing under stress because we're taking them to levels that they probably haven't been to before.
"We didn't do too much on the opposition like we would for a league game because it was more about the physical side of it and getting what we need out it in that respect, but we did show them a bit about the press and how we do it and what we expect.
"We did it visually because that gave the new lads a feel of what we expect when we come to the season, and I have to say I was really impressed by how they took it on and executed it. There were a few times where we won the ball back and we just weren't able to score from it and punish them, but that’s something which will improve and get better as we go through pre-season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.