Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood

Kevin Nolan was ‘absolutely delighted’ with the effort and endeavour of his players after they temporarily slowed down the Birmingham City juggernaut when drawing 1-1 at Sixfields on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship-bound Blues are on course for a record points haul this season but they were a distant second best in the first half at Sixfields, falling behind to Tomoki Iwata’s own goal on 17 minutes as Cobblers created a number of chances.

Birmingham eventually showed their quality when Keshi Anderson headed home in first half stoppage-time, only City’s second shot of the game, but despite applying plenty of pressure late on, they could not find a way through Town’s stubborn resistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nolan said: "I'm absolutely delighted and I've just said to the players that I'm really pleased for them because they deserve that for the work they put in and the shift they put in during the week and in the game.

"They took on all the information we gave them and we always knew this would be a very tough test against top of the league. Birmingham have really good players and a really good structure and Davo (Chris Davies) has done a fantastic job with them, but I thought we more than matched them today and it was a great effort.

"We knew we would have to suffer at times without the ball and when we didn't have possession but the lads were terrific and I thought we deserved a point.

"It was a little bit of a sucker-punch to concede right on half-time because it was their first shot on target but that's what happens against good teams with quality players. It was unfortunate because who knows what we could have done in the second half, but I can't fault the lads. I'm really happy with them."