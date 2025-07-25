Kevin Nolan says Cobblers will help talented West Ham United defender fulfil his potential

By James Heneghan
Published 25th Jul 2025, 16:13 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 16:15 BST
Michael Forbes played for West Ham Under-21s against Cobblers at Sixfields in Tuesday's friendlyplaceholder image
Michael Forbes played for West Ham Under-21s against Cobblers at Sixfields in Tuesday's friendly
Kevin Nolan was delighted to wrap up a deal for West Ham United defender Michael Forbes.

A left-footed centre-half who can also play at left-back, the 21-year-old will spend the season on loan at Sixfields. Speaking about his new addition, who started for the young Hammers against Cobblers at Sixfields in Tuesday's friendly, Nolan said: "Michael is a player I have known for a long time. He was a youth team player at West Ham when I was there. I know what he is capable of and the levels he is capable of reaching.

"He had some really bad luck last season but he is back now and we feel we can provide the platform for Michael to develop and kick on. We believe we can help him reach the levels we know he is capable of and that includes playing international football again.

"We would like to thank West Ham United for trusting us with Michael. We are building a really good relationship and hopefully all parties can benefit from Michael's time with us. We said earlier in the week we were looking to strengthen in all areas and Michael's signing is part of that process."

