Michael Forbes played for West Ham Under-21s against Cobblers at Sixfields in Tuesday's friendly

Kevin Nolan was delighted to wrap up a deal for West Ham United defender Michael Forbes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A left-footed centre-half who can also play at left-back, the 21-year-old will spend the season on loan at Sixfields. Speaking about his new addition, who started for the young Hammers against Cobblers at Sixfields in Tuesday's friendly, Nolan said: "Michael is a player I have known for a long time. He was a youth team player at West Ham when I was there. I know what he is capable of and the levels he is capable of reaching.

"He had some really bad luck last season but he is back now and we feel we can provide the platform for Michael to develop and kick on. We believe we can help him reach the levels we know he is capable of and that includes playing international football again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank West Ham United for trusting us with Michael. We are building a really good relationship and hopefully all parties can benefit from Michael's time with us. We said earlier in the week we were looking to strengthen in all areas and Michael's signing is part of that process."