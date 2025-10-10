Kevin Nolan: Rotherham are 'much better' than the League One table suggests

Kevin Nolan applauds the travelling fans after Tuesday's win at Walsall.

Kevin Nolan has warned his players not to read too much into the League One table ahead of Saturday’s meeting with struggling Rotherham United.

The out-of-form Millers, who languish down in 22nd, have won just a solitary League One game since the opening day of the season, but they did come from 2-0 down to beat Oldham 3-2 in the EFL Trophy in midweek. They also have good memories of Sixfields having ran out comfortable 2-0 winners towards the end of last season, a game Nolan does not remember with much fondness.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back to Sixfields this weekend,” he said. “It's going to be a tough one. I remember Burgey (Lee Burge) having one of his best games for me when Rotherham came to our place last season. He kept us in the game with some fantastic saves but we were very below-par that day. They had just changed their manager and I felt all night long they looked better than us so it's going to be a difficult one.

"I know they aren't where they want to be or where they feel they should be but they are playing a lot better than what the league table shows. It's another tough one and it's never easy in this league or in any competition. It's just the next one for us. We knocked Tuesday off and we're in a good position in the group in that competition and hopefully we can get a home tie in the next round.

"But now it's onto the weekend. There's real good positivity around the place. The camaraderie and the togetherness and the unity is really strong and I want to keep it like that. I want everybody to be on the same page and to be on the same wavelength.

“We want to put in another good performance at Sixfields and hopefully Rotherham will be the next team that go away not wanting to see us again any time soon."