Kevin Nolan reveals the plan for Northampton's trialists ahead of Spain training camp

Cobblers are waiting to discover the extent of an injury to one of their trialists before deciding whether or not to offer him a permanent deal.

One pre-season trialist has already become a Northampton player after Joe Wormleighton signed a two-year deal last week, but two of the three that played at Norwich’s Avant Training Centre in Saturday’s friendly will not be staying with the club.

However, the future of a third remains undecided. The unnamed player started Town’s two previous friendlies against Brackley and Cambridge and came on at half-time at Norwich, only to be forced off with injury 10 minutes into the second half. He was due to join Cobblers in Spain this week but it is not clear if he has travelled.

"We’ve been having a serious look at all of the trialists,” said manager Kevin Nolan ahead of the flight out to Alicante. “The lad up front came over from Ireland and he’s had a good week but he’ll be going back now. Another one of the trialists had to come off with an injury (against Norwich) and I’m not sure how bad that is at the moment.

"He was due to come to Spain with us on Sunday so he could have an extra week with us and we’d get a closer look at him and then see where we are at the end of that. We were going to make a decision on him after Spain but now we’ll have to see the extent of that injury and go from there.

"We’ve been offered player after player and you get texts every day so it’s been busy but it’s also been enjoyable and I just want to get the right people in so that we can real proper crack at the season ahead.”