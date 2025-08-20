Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan has explained the thinking behind his team selection for Tuesday’s game against Lincoln City after Sam Hoskins and Elliott List both dropped to the bench.

List was a livewire for an hour against Stevenage at the weekend but dropped out for Terry Taylor, with Tyrese Fornah pushed further forward, while Hoskins, so often a nailed-on starter for Town, made a rare appearance on the bench as Nesta Guinness-Walker came in at left wing-back.

"Listy came off with a bit of cramp on Saturday and I wanted him to be an impact sub tonight and I felt that could help us,” said Nolan. “Hosk has played 90, 90, 90 in the last week so I thought it was best to take him out but he’ll be ready to go again at the weekend.

"It was great to get Nesta 70 minutes and Terry played more minutes than we expected. That's very positive news and they've been working really hard and they need to continue to do that so we build that robustness and we don't lose them again. I was very pleased with their contributions and thankfully they've all come through with no problems and everyone will be raring to go on Saturday.”

After a tentative start, Nolan was pleased with the way his side dominated most of the game. "They hurt us and caused us problems at the start but then we dealt with them and Lee Burge hasn’t had anything to do all night apart from pick the ball out of the net.

"That's huge credit to the boys and testament to their work. We put Lincoln under pressure but now I expect us to go on from this and start putting the ball in the net.”