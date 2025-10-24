Kevin Nolan reveals his plan to help improve refereeing standards and stop 'us against them' mentality

Referee Simon Mather talks to Northampton Town manager Kevin Nolan. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Kevin Nolan has explained how he would go about improving refereeing standards after saying there is too much of an ‘us against them’ mentality between officials and players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nolan has been unhappy with a number of decisions in recent weeks and his frustration hit a tipping point on Tuesday evening when referee Abigail Byrne failed to award Cobblers a first half penalty at Reading despite the ball clearly hitting Ben Elliott’s outstretched arm.

The Town boss referenced several other incidents, including Glenn Middleton’s reckless tackle on Michael Forbes, which only yielded a yellow card, and the foul not given on Michael Jacobs shortly before Rotherham scored their winner at Sixfields. Nolan also admitted Paul Tierney, a Premier League referee, should not have awarded his side a penalty against the Millers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he has been given an apology for Tuesday’s penalty incident at Reading, Nolan said: "It normally takes about a week for them to get back to us but it'll probably be just the normal response – we got it wrong, we apologise, all that type of stuff. I don't want to have a go at them and I don't think I have too many times since I came in. We all get things wrong in the moment but these are key decisions and you expect them to get it right.

"I feel there are too many going against us at the moment. There was the tackle on Michael Forbes at Doncaster, there was one at Wycombe when the goalkeeper handled the ball outside of his box, the free-kick on Crackers before Rotherham score, the penalty against Reading. They've got to get these right. Am I being too harsh on them? I don't think so. Any referee should be getting these decisions right. I'm disappointed but we move on.”

Nolan spent most of his playing career in the Premier League and he believes clubs, players and coaches all need to do more.

"The standard of refereeing needs to be better and I think we can do more to help them, I really do,” he added. “When I played in the Premier League referees would come in and train with us and see what players are like and what the atmosphere is like around training grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think that's important because I feel it's too much them against us now. I was an assistant coach to Moyesy at West Ham and I felt it was them against us in the Premier League as well. It didn't feel right.

"Referees need to have some sort of personality. Mark Halsey trained with us for years and I think it really helped him. They weren't allowed to then officiate our games but it gave them an insight into the work that goes in from players and coaches. Would that be allowed now? I'm not sure. But I'd be open to referees coming in and helping us on a daily basis.

"There's too much detachment between the football itself and referees and how they see the game. A footballer sees it differently to a referee. I've reffed myself and I know it's tough but if you can get help and people are willing to help, I think they should take it.”