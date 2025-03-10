Kevin Nolan reveals his message to Tyler Roberts after Birmingham loanee stars in Orient win

Tyler Roberts

Kevin Nolan just wants Tyler Roberts to play with the freedom to express his undoubted talent after the Birmingham City loanee produced his best performance in a Cobblers shirt at Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old played over 100 games for Leeds United, including 50 in the Premier League, but whilst his quality and obvious talent have never been in doubt, he endured a frustrating couple of seasons before arriving at Sixfields on loan last summer.

Straightaway it was clear that Roberts had the natural ability to shine at League One level but injury and inconsistency has played his campaign – up until Saturday’s game at Leyton Orient when he made his first start of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right from kick-off the Wales international was on his game in East London and he needed only 11 minutes to score his first Cobblers goal, heading in Terry Taylor’s corner, and that was the highlight of a man of the match performance as Town claimed an excellent 2-1 victory against the play-off chasing O’s.

Whether or not Nolan is able to keep coaxing the best out of Roberts between now and May, as well as keeping him fit, will significantly influence how Cobblers finish the season.

"We’ve had a conversation and I've just told Tyler that I want him to express himself out on the pitch because I think he can be the player who can unlock a defence for us and give you those special moments,” explained Nolan. “You saw that with his performance today.

"When we get him up to speed I think we'll see plenty more goals and goal involvements because he's a really good player and he’s also a really good lad to work with, as they all are. I'm looking forward to hopefully keeping him fit for the rest of the season and seeing him continue to work hard and produce more performances like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts looked frustrated to be taken off in the second half at Brisbane Road but, after so long out due to a calf issue, that was always the plan.

Nolan added: "He's someone who works hard and to get to 70 minutes was a credit him but he wanted to stay on and keep playing. But I always had it in my head that we'd get him off and I spoke to the staff about that and we felt that was the right moment."

Cameron McGeehan, who added to Roberts’ goal in first half stoppage-time with his ninth of the season, said: "I’m pleased to score but it's great to see Tyler get his goal as well. He deserved it because he was really good for us today with the way he kept the ball and created stuff. It’s great to see boys coming back from injury and it was a big performance by the whole team, including the subs.”