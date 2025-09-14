Kevin Nolan had his shoes off again!

Kevin Nolan admitted he set his team up ‘differently’ in an attempt to try and expose Blackpool’s weaknesses during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Sixfields.

It was noticeable, particularly in the first half, how Cobblers made more of an effort to take goal-kicks short and play out from the back. They did it successfully and played through Blackpool on a few occasions early on, despite one or two panicked gasps from home supporters, but struggled to maintain it.

"It was a bit different today and I played it a bit differently because we wanted to try and bring them onto us and to expose the space behind them,” Nolan explained. “I know the fans had hearts in mouths at times but we have worked on it hundreds of times in training and the players only get better as it as we keep going, just like we will keep improving out of possession as well.

“We did it early on in the first half but we couldn't put more pressure on them and that was a bit disappointing, but we know they are a good side and they would have a spell. They did in the second half, but it was about what we did in those moments. Did we get flustered? No, we didn't. The lads stuck in there, they ground it out and the subs made a difference and helped to wrestle back momentum.”

Blackpool were in the ascendency for most of the second half but Nolan used his bench to good effect as Jordan Thorniley, Jack Burroughs and Tom Eaves all came on and helped stem the tide and bring Cobblers back into the game, culminating in Cameron McGeehan’s 82nd minute winner.

"That's what I wanted with the substitutes,” added Nolan. "Conor (McCarthy) was on a yellow card and with Perks (Jack Perkins), we kept leaking down that left hand side a little bit so I thought the experience of Jordan would help.

"JB and Jud made key contributes and they were calm in those moments and it allowed us to wrestle back some momentum and we could get back into their half and play in their half.

"Tom also came on and did a good job and it's really pleasing to see the subs all contributing. I think we're seeing a team that is gelling and improving and getting to know each other and only good things can come from that.”