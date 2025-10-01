Kevin Nolan responds to opposition managers who label his team 'direct'

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan says he is ‘not bothered’ by what other managers say about his team.

Many of the opposition managers that Nolan has come up against so far this season have described Cobblers as being ‘direct’ and reliant on set-pieces, something which has irked supporters and is not necessarily a fair reflection of the team.

Steven Schumacher was the latest to do it before his Bolton his side were sent home from Sixfields empty-handed, beaten 2-0, and Steve Bruce’s Blackpool also came unstuck after he made similar comments.

"I’m not on social media so I don’t really see those things,” said Nolan. “Is it a bit disrespectful to me? Not really because they’re not watching what they should be watching and they’re not getting it right. Hopefully it means we are giving teams an element of surprise and I think we have done over the last few weeks.

"It’s not something that bothers me. You can get lazy comments sometimes and personally I would never address another team like that in my time as a manager. I don’t think I’ve done that and if I did do it, I would want to be called out. I always try to show the utmost respect.

"But what I will say, when they come into my office, they never say it then and they have a lot of compliments to give us. Maybe sometimes they are just trying to play the media a bit but I hope what you get from me, when we get beat fairly, is that I give a fair reflection of the game.”