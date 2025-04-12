Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan felt Cobblers had done more than enough to earn a little slice of luck right near the end of Saturday’s 0-0 draw against top six side Reading.

Town shaded a tight and low-key affair for 76 minutes as Tyler Roberts missed the game’s best chance when denied by Royals goalkeeper Joel Pereira, but Nesta Guinness-Walker’s red card then opened the door for Reading to grab a late victory.

And they so nearly walked through it with four minutes to play but an unmarked Charlie Savage could only side-foot wide from the middle of the box and Cobblers clung on to edge another point nearer to safety.

"We always respect the point and you can’t take it for granted,” said Nolan. “I think, when it was 11 versus 11, we were the more likely team to score. The subs came on and made a difference. Tyler had that chance and it’s a fantastic save by the goalkeeper.

"I felt we could have built a bit of momentum going into the last 10, 15 minutes and who knows what might have happened. The red card changes things but I thought the way the lads managed the game and saw it out was excellent.

"I got hold of a couple of players when we went down to 10 men and we sent on some instructions and they took it on really well. We limited them to only one big chance and you sometimes need a bit of luck and we had it today.

"That’s the only real chance they had and on another day he sticks it in and you go away deflated, but I don’t feel we've had a lot of luck with the goals we’ve conceded recently so we earned that and we’ll take the point.

"That’s four points from two games against Reading and Peterborough, not a lot of people would have expected that so I’m really pleased with the lads.”