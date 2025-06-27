Michael Jacobs shares a joke with Ian Sampson

Kevin Nolan has declared himself ‘really pleased’ with Northampton’s work in the summer transfer window so far after Conor McCarthy and Tyrese Fornah became the club’s eighth and ninth signings this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not one to waste any time, Nolan and his recruitment team, led by technical director Colin Calderwood, analyst Alex Latimer, chairman Kelvin Thomas and chief executive James Whiting, have got straight down to business this summer, already sealing deals for nine players with more likely to follow before next weekend’s pre-season opener at Brackley.

There’s still two months left until the window closes, and whilst Nolan and Calderwood are far from done, particularly in forward areas, Cobblers’ squad is taking shape nicely just over a month out from their League One opener at Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really pleased with how the summer has gone so far and that's credit to all of the staff, from Kelvin (Thomas) and the owners to Alex (Latimer), who has worked really hard with myself and Colin (Calderwood),” said Nolan.

"It can be quite difficult because players are here, there and everywhere in terms of holidays and having downtime, but the lads who we have managed to get over the line, I've been really impressed with them.

"We've had Zoom calls and we've spoken on the phone and I've been impressed with what they've had to say. I think they see the vision that we have for Northampton and they want to come in and build on what we did last season.

"I'm really pleased with the business we've done but we all know we're not done. We've got a few good weeks to come and I'm looking forward to adding to what has already been a very good summer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers have recruited a blend of youth and experience so far this summer, from 21-year-old Jack Perkins through to 33-year-old Michael Jacobs, and the addition of the latter particularly pleased Nolan.

"It's important to have that blend,” he added. “I was fortunate with Michael because he wanted to come home. When you get to that stage of your career and you want to come back home, you want to enjoy it but also, when I spoke to him, it was his eagerness to still want to do it at this level and show people and prove he can do it.

"We believe he can, otherwise he wouldn't be in the building, because he's not coming home just because it's his last hurrah and he wants a send off. He's coming here to push these young lads for a place in the team, and also to help them along as well."