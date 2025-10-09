Kevin Nolan reflects on Northampton's first 10 games of the season

Kevin Nolan applauds the travelling supporters. Picture: Pete Norton

Kevin Nolan says he is generally satisfied with his side’s start to the season after they hit the 10-game mark.

Cobblers drew 0-0 at Port Vale on Saturday to take their points tally to 14 from 10 games, good enough for 13th place in the early League One standings.

"I'm pleased overall,” said Nolan. “When I look back I feel we could have had a couple more points in the bag with a few moments here and there but 14 points is a good return from 10 games. What we've got to do now is look at the next 10 games and try and get more than 14 and keep looking at it that way. That's what we will do. Saturday is gone and all my focus is the next game.”

The clean sheet at Vale Park was Northampton’s seventh in 12 games across all competitions this season, which then became eight in 13 with Tuesday’s 1-0 EFL Trophy win at Walsall.

"I'm delighted with the amount of clean sheets and it all has to be built on solid foundations,” Nolan added. “The hard work we've put in through the summer and into the season so far is paying off. I say to the boys – you don't get given much in football but at the start of every game you are given a point and a clean sheet and it's up to you to keep hold of it.

"If we can keep doing that and we keep walking off the pitch with clean sheets, I'll always be smiling. It's a great return after 10 games but I want to keep pushing these lads and I will be pushing them."

Town’s clean sheet at Vale Park was only secured after Ross Fitzsimons pulled off a superb save right at the death.

"It was a heart in the mouth moment,” admitted Nolan. “The lad did everything right and you're thinking 'oh no' but Fitzy has done really well.

"Let's not forget about Burgey and how well he's done for us previously and the clean sheets he kept. What he did was brilliant and Ross was always pushing him. I expect that to be the same now it's the other way around. They know that, if they don't perform to their full capabilities, they have someone breathing down their necks and it's great to have that competition.”