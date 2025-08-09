Kevin Nolan 'really pleased' after 'weird game' against Bradford City
Bradford were the better side in the first half but neither goalkeeper was seriously tested and whilst Northampton edged things after the break, the best two chances both fell to the visitors as Curtis Tilt hit the post and Dean Campbell cleared Antoni Sarcevic’s shot off the line.
"I thought it was a bit of a weird game," said Nolan. "I felt we competed well but the quality wasn't quite there for both sides. They had a couple of decent chances and our final third play lacked quality.
"We got some corners but didn't put them under any sustained pressure, but what I was pleased about was that we competed and we competed well. We probably shaded the second half.
"The pitch is a bit dry and long and both sides seemed to struggle for fluency but I'm really pleased with a point. To get a clean sheet and a point after last week, it's a good start at Sixfields – but it is only a start.”
