Kevin Nolan 'really impressed' by quality of East Stand

Kevin Nolan tries out one of the new seats

Kevin Nolan says he was ‘really impressed’ by the quality of the East Stand after being given a tour of the site by chairman Kelvin Thomas.

Following his appointment as Cobblers boss last month, Nolan took his first look around the stand on Tuesday and liked what he saw ahead of its official opening, which could be in the next six to eight weeks.

"I've been really impressed,” said Nolan. “I didn't expect it to be of such high quality. It's a major improvement and to have that hospitality and to be able to hold so many people is fantastic for the club moving forward.

"It's fantastic to look at it from the other side of the ground and I'm really excited and looking forward to seeing people in the stand. It's a great addition to what is already an impressive stadium.

"The club is always progressing and they're always trying to be better and it's not just on the field, you have to do it off the field to create that great atmosphere and a culture and a structure that says we do everything properly.

"The new stand sums it up because I've walked around it and I've been totally impressed and I think others will be too when they get to see it themselves."