Kevin Nolan 'really impressed' after his plan works 'perfectly' as Cobblers unsettle Birmingham City

Kevin Nolan

Manager Kevin Nolan praised his players for carrying out the game plan ‘perfectly’ after Cobblers had Birmingham City rattled in the first half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sixfields.

Town’s aggressive and intense press has become a key feature under Nolan in recent weeks and not even Birmingham’s high-class, technically-gifted players could cope with it in the first half on Saturday.

Hard work from likes of Ben Perry, Dara Costelloe and Cameron McGeehan forced the Blues into errors as they tried to play out from the back, none more so than when Tomoki Iwata diverted the ball into his own net.

Birmingham did recover and started to dominate as Cobblers tired but there was no doubt that Nolan's plan worked as his side fought their way to an excellent and deserved point against a team destined for the Championship.

"I've been really impressed with the squad and how they've taken the information on in terms of how we press because we change it in different scenarios and we do it in different ways,” explained Nolan.

"The work we do with Liam (Jefferson) the analyst is absolutely fantastic and Col (Colin Calderwood), Sammo (Ian Sampson) and Rico (Marc Richards) are all involved and a lot of credit goes to them because we work out a game plan and what we want to do and we put it over to the players.

"I'm impressed with how much information they can take on and I thought the press worked very well. We knew they would get out at times but those are the risks you take and it was about us not worrying when that happened. Birmingham have done it all season and they average well over 60 per cent possession so you know you're going to be without the ball for the majority of the game.

"It's about your attitude and your willingness to work hard and put effort in to make sure you get up to the ball and you shuffle over and play with a high line and the lads carried out the game plan that we set out perfectly.

"It was unfortunate to concede right at the end of the first half because we felt we had a great first half and they score their their first shot on target. It was a bit like Stockport when they had nothing and then scored but that's what happens with quality players.”