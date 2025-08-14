Kevin Nolan 'really disappointed' by 'lazy' comments from Southampton manager after cup tie

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan said he was ‘really disappointed’ to read Will Still’s ‘lazy’ comments after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Sixfields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Southampton boss labelled Northampton a ‘direct team’ and added that he felt his side ‘probably should have scored two or three more’ after their slender 1-0 victory, despite surviving several close shaves in a tightly-matched encounter. "It was a tricky game and we found it difficult at times but I thought we defended the box very well considering all the direct stuff that they use,” said Still. “They're an incredibly direct team.”

In response, speaking at Thursday's press conference, Nolan said: “Apparently we’re direct. I was really disappointed by those comments from Will. A lot of their players came up to me after the game and were very complimentary about my team and the way we played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But to read those comments in the last 24 hours was disappointing and I thought it was lazy to just say we’re a direct team. From my point of view it’s poor and I feel we deserve better from someone of his calibre and our lads deserve better and more of a pat on the back than that.”

Reflecting further on the performance, Nolan added: "I’m really pleased having watched it back. We executed the game plan almost perfectly. We had one cleared off the line and Forbesy will feel he should have scored right at the end, but I was delighted with our work out of possession and I think in possession we’re getting better game-by-game. The lads are trusting each other and trusting themselves more.”