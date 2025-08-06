Kevin Nolan provides update on Jon Guthrie and Liam Shaw as injured pair step up recovery

Jon Guthrie

Kevin Nolan says Jon Guthrie and Liam Shaw are recovering ‘superbly well’ from their respective ACL injuries, and he’s hopeful that both players will return before the end of 2025.

Guthrie was stretchered off against Stevenage on New Year’s Day after landing awkwardly on his knee, before Shaw suffered a similar fate when Cobblers were beaten by Barnsley at the end of February.

The Cobblers skipper returned to the grass during the club’s pre-season training camp in Spain last month and he’s set to step up his recovery further this month, while midfielder Shaw is a few weeks behind.

"They are both doing superbly well and I've been delighted with them,” said Nolan when asked for an update this week. “Jon's been back on the grass and running again and Liam's not too far off either. We will keep monitoring them day by day and that's how I feel we should do it. It’s important to take each day as it comes and keep pushing them and hopefully we see them sooner rather than later.

"We won't bring them back quicker than they need to be and we won't rush it because we don't want to re-injure them and put them out for more time. We want a fit Jon Guthrie back so he can come back in and do what he does and that's the same with Liam Shaw. It takes time but we're looking forward to having them back hopefully soon."

Nolan was understandably reluctant to put specific timeframes on when either player will return but, asked if they'll be back before the end of 2025, he said: "Yes, I think so. I am pretty sure we will see them in the coming months, even if that's just playing a bit-part role and being part of the squad and building them up again.

"It'll be depend on how we see it when they come back and when they're ready to be integrated back into the squad. The most important thing is to get those timelines right and make sure we do everything we can to support them. We won't do anything that will risk all the hard work they've put in over the last few months.”